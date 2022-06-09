Avoid Lost Keys, Phones and More With Up to $10 Off Apple AirTags

No matter how careful you are, there's a good chance that, at one point or another, you've lost track of your wallet, keys, phone or some other important item. And replacing them can be a headache, as well as expensive. That's why it's worth investing in a tracking tag, like an Apple AirTag, which can end up saving you hundreds in the long run, and spare you from some unnecessary stress.

Right now at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can pick up a , a $5 discount, or grab a , $10 off the usual price. The Best Buy sale is set to expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance the Amazon deal will expire then as well.

AirTags are just 1.2 inches wide and just 0.3 inches thick, which makes them small enough to stick just about anywhere. Plus, you can always grab a as well, which makes them even easier to attach to things. Setting them up is easy. All you need to do is pair them with your iPhone, iPad or other Apple device, and they'll automatically show up in the Find My app. If you're not sure where you left your lost item, the Find My network will help you track down the general location.

And if you know it's nearby, but just can't seem to find it, AirTags also feature a built-in speaker that will emit a sound to help you find it stuffed between the couch cushions or forgotten in a drawer somewhere. They also feature an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, so they're protected against the elements, and the batteries last roughly a year and can be replaced as needed.

It's worth noting that AirTags have been linked to instances of people being tracked without their knowledge by slipping them into coat pockets or attaching them to cars. Apple has taken steps to alleviate safety concerns, including adding alerts to notify you if an unrecognized AirTag has been tracking your position. You can read more about how to protect yourself from unwanted tracking here.

