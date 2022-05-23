Avoid Costly Cracked Screens With 40% Off iPhone 13 Cases

If you've dropped some serious cash to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest, the iPhone 13, it's worth investing a little more to make sure it's protected. Fortunately, a new protective case won't cost you too much right now, with Best Buy offering 40% off a selection of Apple MagSafe cases. This sale expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
All the cases you'll find at this sale are MagSafe-equipped, which means they feature built-in magnets that align with the magnets in your iPhone, and are compatible with an array of magnetic accessories. Like this leather MagSafe iPhone wallet, for instance, which you can pick up for just $36 right now, $24 off the usual price.
There are two main case styles available at this sale. Leather cases, which are made from a specially tanned and finished material, are on sale for just $36, which is a discount of $24 off their usual price. Silicone cases are slightly more affordable at $30, which is $20 less than they typically sell for. There is also a clear polycarbonate case on sale for $30, but it's only available for the iPhone 13 Mini. It's also worth noting that prices do not vary based on what model iPhone 13 you have: The leather case for the Pro Max is the same price as the leather case for the Mini, for instance, and only select colors for each case are discounted.
Amazon has matched some of the discounts, but not all of them.