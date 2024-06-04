AT&T Is Having an Outage With Calls Not Going Through to Other Carriers

AT&T users were once again having issues with their wireless service, with the carrier confirming on Tuesday afternoon that it was having difficulty connecting calls to users on other networks.

"There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers," an AT&T spokesperson told CNET in a statement. "The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue."

The spokesperson added that "nationwide 9-1-1 services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected. We're working to correct a wireless impact notification that was sent in error to 9-1-1 call centers."

CNET confirmed that calls to users on other networks made in New York from AT&T service were not going through, though calls made to people who were also on AT&T worked fine. Calls that are made using apps or services, such as FaceTime or WhatsApp calls, were working fine over cellular data like 5G. AT&T's data services did not appear to be having issues.

In a statement, Verizon says its network is operating fine. "We have some customers experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers from another carrier. We're monitoring the situation."

AT&T's outage is the latest major issue that the carrier has faced in recent months. In February its service suffered a nationwide outage that disrupted service and cut off cellular connectivity for hours. It blamed software for that issue and gave users $5 account credits as an apology.

It is unclear what caused Tuesday's issue, when it might be resolved and if AT&T will be issuing any credits for this latest problem, as it did to compensate account holders affected by an outage in February.

