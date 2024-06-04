AT&T Is Having an Issue With Calls Not Going Through to Other Carriers

AT&T users were once again having issues with their wireless service, with the carrier confirming on Tuesday afternoon that it was having difficulty connecting calls to users on other networks.

After initial concern that it was an outage, the carrier said in an updated statement that it had not suffered an outage and that it is working with other carriers to fix the problem.

"Our network is not experiencing a nationwide outage," an AT&T spokesperson told CNET in the statement. "There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of some customers to complete calls between carriers. We are working closely with Verizon to determine the nature of the issue and what actions need to be taken."

In an earlier statement the spokesperson said that "nationwide 9-1-1 services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected. We're working to correct a wireless impact notification that was sent in error to 9-1-1 call centers."

CNET confirmed that calls made in New York from AT&T service were not going through to Verizon earlier Tuesday, though as of 6:25 p.m. ET calls from AT&T were working fine to those with T-Mobile and Verizon.

Calls made to people who were also on AT&T consistently worked fine, as were calls that were made using apps or services, such as FaceTime or WhatsApp calls, which were functioning normally over cellular data like 5G. AT&T's data services did not appear to be having issues.

In a statement, Verizon says its network is operating as normal. "We have some customers experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers from another carrier. We're monitoring the situation."

AT&T's outage is the latest major issue that the carrier has faced in recent months. In February its service suffered a nationwide outage that disrupted service and cut off cellular connectivity for hours. It blamed software for that issue and gave users $5 account credits as an apology.

It is unclear what caused Tuesday's issue, when it might be resolved and if AT&T will be issuing any credits for this latest problem, as it did to compensate account holders affected by an outage in February.

