AT&T's 'free' iPhone 13 trade-in offer is now available: What you need to know

AT&T/Screenshot by CNET

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 has officially arrived, and as usual, carriers are rolling out the trade-in deals to entice users to switch. The best trade-in offer we've seen so far comes from AT&T, which is essentially giving away the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Mini for at a starting price that can go as low as "free" to new and existing customers. Of course, it all depends on the trade-in, plan and financing. AT&T will also offer $700 off the iPhone 13 and $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with qualifying trade-ins under a few conditions.

Here are the key details:

The deal only applies to those with an unlimited plan and a 36-month installment plan.

You also must have an eligible trade-in that's in good, working condition. The iPhone 11 and 12 lines (and XS Max), as well as recent phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing, are among the phones that can get the full discount on the iPhone 13 Pro. Others, like the iPhone X, XS and XR, Galaxy S10 line, Pixel 4 line and OnePlus 8 line are among the phones able to get the iPhone 13 Mini for free. You can check how much your device is worth at AT&T's .

As with other carrier deals, you won't get the full value upfront, with AT&T instead dishing the discount as a monthly bill credit for the next three years to keep you on its network. If you switch carriers or cancel service early, you'll be responsible for the remaining balance on the phone.

Read more: Preorder iPhone 13 now: All the Apple deals at AT&T, Best Buy, Verizon and more