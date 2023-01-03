AT&T Will Offer 6 Months of Nvidia's GeForce Ultimate for Free

Last January AT&T and Nvidia announced a partnership that saw the telecom giant offer six months of Nvidia GeForce Now to its wireless users. Nvidia is unveiling a new, higher-tier Ultimate version of its game-streaming platform at CES 2023 and it's once again partnering with AT&T, this time to offer six free months of the service for its wireless and fiber users.

AT&T says that the new offer will be available starting Jan. 19 to both new and existing wireless users who have an unlimited plan and a 5G device. It will also be offered to new subscribers of AT&T's Fiber home internet service so long as they're on a plan with speeds of at least 300 Mbps.

As with the earlier GeForce deal, it is one subscription per AT&T account (not per individual line) and those with older wireless unlimited plans can still qualify. AT&T will also be making the offer available to people who previously took advantage of its prior GeForce offer. The carrier doesn't require that you give over a credit card to take advantage of the trial.

Normally priced at $20 a month, the new Ultimate tier will allow for streaming at up to 240 frames per second (albeit not in 4K or on a mobile device). Those looking to game in 4K, meanwhile, will be able to do so at up to 120 FPS. The companies' joint press release says this 120 FPS will also now work on mobile devices.

Nvidia says the new Ultimate option will offer performance akin to its GeForce RTX 4080, a step up from the RTX 3080 tier, which was introduced at the end of 2021. That tier capped streaming at up to 4K resolution and 60 FPS (with those looking for faster frame rates able to game at up to 1440p or 1600p at 120 FPS).

It was not immediately clear what kind of bandwidth you'll need if you want to game at the new Ultimate's 4K 120 setting or 240 FPS option. With the RTX 3080 offering, Nvidia required a connection of "at least 40 Mbps" for 4K streaming and "at least 35 Mbps" for 120 FPS.