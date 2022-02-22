AT&T Shuts Down its 3G Network

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T's 3G service is ending Tuesday, as the carrier decommissions its network for the aging wireless mobile telecoms tech. It comes at a time when "less than 1%" of its mobile data traffic runs on 3G, the company said in an email to CNET.

"For nearly two years, we've proactively sent numerous communications via direct mail, bill messaging, emails and text messages to help customers transition to next generation networks before 3G services end on February 22," a company spokesperson said in an email to CNET.

"We are working with customers to make this process easier, including in a substantial majority of cases providing free replacement phones."

Its competitors haven't quite reached the shutdown stage on the two-generations old wireless service, with T-Mobile's ending in July and Verizon saying the service will be shuttered at the end of 2022. Networks started deploying 5G networks worldwide in 2019.

CNET's Eli Blumenthal contributed to this report.