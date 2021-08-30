AT&T: Only 60% of network in Louisiana working normally following Ida

Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

AT&T said Monday that only 60% of its network in Louisiana is operating normally after Hurricane Ida battered the state on Sunday. The mobile carrier reported significant outages in New Orleans and Baton Rouge due to the mass power outages caused by the storm. AT&T said some of the key facilities have been restored, but others remain offline and are inaccessible due to flooding and damage.

"Our Network Disaster Recovery teams are working to gain access to these locations as soon as possible to restore services," AT&T said in the post. "We are also focused on getting our customers, their families and first responders connected."

AT&T reported that its wireless networks in Alabama are operating normally, and so far Mississippi has only seen a small impact on wireless operations. The mobile carrier said its response teams will work around the clock until service is restored. AT&T has dispatched mobile cell sites and mobile command centers like Cell on Wheels and Cell on Light Trucks, emergency communication vehicles, high water vehicles and more to affected areas.

On Sunday, AT&T said it would waive overage chargers to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers across Louisiana and Mississippi through Sept. 4. You can find a full list of qualifying ZIP codes in AT&T's post.

Along with AT&T, other mobile carriers are responding to the disaster. T-Mobile will offer free talk, text and unlimited data for regular users, business customers and prepaid users not already on unlimited plans from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3. Verizon is also offering unlimited calling, text and data to customers most impacted by Ida.