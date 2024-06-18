AT&T Is Raising Prices on Its Older Unlimited Plans Starting With Your August Bill

AT&T is joining the ranks of wireless carriers hiking up the prices on older plans. The carrier has begun informing users, including with a support page on its website, that starting with their August bill it plans to raise rates by $10 per month for those with just a single line of service or $20 per month if you have multiple lines.

According to the support page, the carrier says that the price increase will "affect most of our older unlimited plans" including:

AT&T Unlimited & More Premium

AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited &More

AT&T Unlimited Choice II

AT&T Unlimited Plus

AT&T Unlimited Choice

AT&T Unlimited Plan

AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited Value Plan

AT&T Unlimited Plan (with TV)

Beyond raising prices AT&T says it will also be increasing the amount of high-speed and hotspot data offered on these plans, a perhaps small consolation. Per the carrier, "Unlimited Choice, Choice II, Choice Enhanced, Unlimited &More, and Unlimited Value plans will now include 75GB of high-speed data and 30GB of hotspot data."

Those on "Unlimited Plus, Plus Enhanced, Unlimited &More Premium, and AT&T Unlimited (with TV) plans will now include 100GB of high-speed data and 60GB of hotspot data."

CNET has reached out to AT&T for comment and will update if the carrier responds.

Read more: Our picks for the best AT&T plans

Like its rivals T-Mobile and Verizon, the carrier is also making a point to try and steer users off of these plans and onto its newer options called Unlimited Premium PL, Unlimited Extra EL and Unlimited Starter SL.

This AT&T price hike is the latest to hit the wireless industry with T-Mobile raising prices on a variety of its older plans just last month. AT&T raised rates for its latest plans by 99 cents earlier this year and has gone through other rate increases for older unlimited plans last summer. Verizon similarly increased prices for some of its older plans back in February, and also raised rates on some of its older unlimited plans last summer while also adding in new fees for other, older plans last year.