AT&T Hikes Prices For Older Plans Amid Rising Inflation

The mobile carrier increases prices for its older mobile plans and encourages subscribers to upgrade to its pricier Unlimited tiers.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
Sarah Tew/CNET

AT&T has announced price hikes for its older mobile plans and is encouraging subscribers to upgrade to the carrier's newer Unlimited plans. 

Monthly fees for non-Unlimited plans will increase up to $6 per month for single-line customers and up to $12 per month for family accounts, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news. AT&T cited higher business costs as a reason for increasing rates in a statement emailed to CNET.

While AT&T didn't expressly blame inflation in its statement, the company has acknowledged the impact of the 40-year high of 8.5% inflation on its business. "There's no questions that there's pressure across a broad segment of goods and services and we're not insulated from that. I don't think anybody in the industry is insulated from that, and it's not a good position," CEO John Stankey said during April's second quarter earnings call

Customers affected by the price hikes will get a bill message and email informing them of the changes as well as a nudge to switch to a newer plan.

"We are encouraging our customers to explore our newer plans which offer many additional features, more flexibility for each line on their account and, in many cases, a lower monthly cost," according to the statement.

Subscribers are feeling the higher inflation, too, seeing around $300 added to monthly expenses. It remains to be seen whether they bow to AT&T's pressure to adopt a higher-cost plan or push back.