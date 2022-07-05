Asus ROG 6, 6 Pro Gaming Phones Take Samsung's OLED to a 165Hz Refresh Rate

Asus has debuted two new gaming phones Tuesday, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, which feature the newest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a Samsung AMOLED display capable of running at a 165Hz refresh rate. Alongside the phones, the AeroActive Cooling 6 accessory that clips onto the line claims to both reduce temperatures by up to 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees F) from the back of the phone while including tactile shoulder buttons.

Both phones also include a 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging, and additional sensors that add gaming controls through the phone's gyroscope as well as along the phone's corners. They also each include a 50-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and 5-megapixel macro camera. Both phones also include a 12-megapixel front camera.

Asus

The main differences between the standard 6 and the 6 Pro come with its storage and memory options: The 6 starts with 256GB of storage with models that include 8GB and 12GB of RAM, while the 6 Pro includes 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM. The Pro also has a second display on the back that can show notifications, system information and animations. The 6 instead gets a LED logo that can be customized to light up for different situations.

It's all specs that -- like other gaming phones -- are meant to prioritize power and performance in order to get the most out of Android games. The battery in particular is especially notable, as last year's Asus ROG Phone 5 was found to have one of the longest batteries on an Android phone by CNET reviewer Patrick Holland. The 165Hz refresh rate is also in line with other competitors like the RedMagic 7, and should make for exceedingly smooth animations beyond the already-great 120Hz that mainstream Android phones now have in the midrange.

Release dates aren't yet available, but both phones are set to first arrive in Europe at 999 euros (roughly $1,024, £858, AU$1,510) for the 6 and 1,299 euros for the Pro. This puts them well into flagship territory in terms of pricing, and an uptick over last year's ROG Phone 5 which started at 799 euros.

While we would need to wait for a hands-on with the phone in order to check out the Snapdragon chip in the phone, this latest chip along with the higher refresh-rate display on a Samsung-made display are intriguing as they both could eventually end up in more mainstream phones down the line.