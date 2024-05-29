Arm's Next Chips Should Bring Faster On-Device AI to Future Phones

Chipmaker Arm on Wednesday introduced its new set of processors that will boost efficiency and speed of phones to come -- and they're built especially to empower on-device generative AI.

Other chipmakers like Qualcomm include Arm processors into their full chipsets -- for instance, there are eight Arm Cortex CPU cores in the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powers premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Arm's next generation of CPUs and GPUs promise speed and efficiency advancements and will better empower on-device AI, like Samsung's Galaxy AI and tools that add or remove elements of images.

The trio of new chips run on the company's latest Armv9.2 architecture. The top-end Cortex X925, made on a 3-nanometer size die, scored 36% higher on Geekbench metrics than an anonymous premium Android phone from 2023. The mid-end Cortex A725 has 35% better efficiency than its predecessor (Cortex A720) and the lower-end Cortex A525 is 15% more efficient than the Cortex A520.

Arm says these chips are made for AI, and the Cortex X925 has 41% faster time to first token -- a metric for AI speed measuring the first output after inputting a prompt -- using the tiny-Llama language model than the Cortex X4. While Arm acknowledged that any AI processing drains more power on devices than less computationally intensive use (like browsing the internet), the company said its processor efficiency gains balance out higher power drain from AI, which would be beneficial for phone- and device-makers keen on riding the AI wave with more and more implementations.

The company is also announcing more of its Kleidi software libraries focusing on AI and computer vision for chipset manufacturers to pick and choose from when implementing its processors. But potentially more exciting for other devices is Arm's commitment to adding more Windows apps to run natively on its processors -- this time, adding Spotify, Chrome, Audacity and a couple others.

Arm also introduced its newest high-end GPU to pair with its CPU chips, the 14-core Immortalis G925, which is the third generation of chips to include ray tracing to render realistic light and reflections, and now includes Unreal's Lumen Raytracing on the chip. Arm says this GPU has 52% better ray tracing performance than its predecessor, the 12-core Immortalis G720.

Arm noted how these graphical improvements lead to better video efficiency on Android platforms, like 10% saved power when watching YouTube videos.

