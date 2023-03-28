Are Your iPhone Apps Constantly Asking for a Review? Here's How to Stop Them

Pretty much every app you download on your iPhone will ask you for a rating and review at some point.

The request is a reasonable one, most of the time. Ratings and reviews give developers direct feedback and help other people figure out if they should also download these apps. Ratings can make or break an app, which is why apps will annoy you with constant requests to leave a review.

If you're fine with doing it, then great. Sometimes though, you may not feel like writing up a review, especially when you're in the middle of doing something with the app. Unfortunately, if you don't leave one, some apps may bother you with repeated requests.

Luckily, there's a way to put a stop to this annoying feature. Here's how.

How to prevent iOS app review pop-ups from appearing

The process is simple: In the Settings application, go to App Store and toggle off In-App Ratings & Reviews. That's it. Once the feature is disabled, you'll no longer receive pop-ups asking you to rate and review whatever application you're using.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

