Apple's WWDC 2024 Invite Is Out. The Wait for iOS 18 and AI Is Almost Over

The June 10 event will likely bring updates across MacOS, iPadOS and VisionOS, too.

Abrar Al-Heeti
Abrar Al-Heeti is a technology reporter for CNET, with an interest in phones, streaming, internet trends, entertainment, pop culture and digital accessibility. She's also worked for CNET's video, culture and news teams. She graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Though Illinois is home, she now loves San Francisco -- steep inclines and all.

The 2024 logo for WWDC

The invite for Apple's WWDC keynote on June 10 went out Tuesday.

 Apple

Apple on Tuesday morning sent out invites for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, which is set for 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 10. The invite shows the Apple logo and "WWDC24" in the center of multiple colorful circles. 

The iPhone-maker hasn't shared much about what to expect from this year's event, but with the growing focus on AI throughout the tech industry, it's likely we'll see a preview of iOS 18 that incorporates new AI capabilities. A Sunday report from Bloomberg suggests Apple could bring AI into photo editing, messages, emoji and email. It could also add voice memo transcriptions, faster search and a more conversational Siri. 

We also expect to get updates for the company's other operating systems, including MacOS, iPadOS and VisionOS.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled a lineup of new iPad Airs and Pros, with the Pros sporting the more powerful and efficient M4 chip. Apple said the chips also feature improved machine learning for AI-based tasks. If past WWDC keynotes are any indication, it's possible the company will spend a decent chunk of this year's keynote touting its in-house chips -- and all their AI capabilities.

Apple earlier this month also unveiled some accessibility updates coming to the iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro and CarPlay later this year, like Eye Tracking, Vocal Shortcuts and Live Captions in VisionOS. It's possible the company could share more about the timing of that rollout during WWDC. 

Apple sent both online and in-person WWDC invites on Tuesday, with the event once again taking place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. If you weren't lucky in enough to score an invite, you'll be able to watch a livestream. And, as always, CNET's experts will be on the ground sharing all the updates.

