Apple's WWDC 2022 Is Hours Away: How to Watch Every Reveal Live

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

It's June 6, and Apple will soon kick off this year's Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple will livestream the WWDC 2022 keynote online today for anyone to watch. While we don't expect a slew of product launches, we anticipate some interesting software upgrades, with iOS 16 being the buzziest.

Apple typically uses WWDC to offer teases for its biggest fans about the future and to seed the ground with ideas that will power key, new features in its devices.

Alongside the rumored debut of iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads, we expect new versions of MacOS and WatchOS. Among the big changes expected for the iPhone operating system are the addition of smaller apps, known as widgets, to the phone's lock screen.

This fall, according to Bloomberg, Apple will potentially add an always-on display to its upcoming iPhone 14. The iPad may also see refinement, allowing people to more easily use multiple apps at once on the tablet. Another tease toward the future may come in the form of new software features for augmented reality. AR software adds a layer of computer-generated images and information to the real world.

Want to watch Apple's big announcements live? Read on for everything you need to know about the keynote, how to watch the livestream, and when everything is happening.

Apple

Read more: iOS 16 Wish List: We Hope These iPhone Features Debut at WWDC 2022

Apple

The tech giant plans to host its all-digital WWDC online from June 6 to 10. The keynote address, likely from CEO Tim Cook, will start at 10 a.m. PT June 6. Fans and developers alike can watch online for free.

Two years ago at WWDC, Apple announced a major change coming to its Mac computers and kicked off a transition from Intel-made chips to chips designed by Apple's in-house team. That team had already been creating chips to power iPhones and iPads for more than a decade before transforming Macs too.

So far, the new computers powered by Apple's M1 family of chips have received positive reviews for their long battery life and cooler feel. Apple could potentially use WWDC to announce its next-gen M2 chips, as well as its long-awaited Mac Pro performance-focused desktop.

When is WWDC 2022?

Apple's online-only WWDC begins June 6 at 10 a.m. PT (That's 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. in the UK -- and 3 a.m. AEST June 7. Sorry, Australia.)

Though Apple hasn't announced whether Cook will headline the traditional opening keynote presentation, it would be a shock if he didn't appear.

Where can I stream Apple's event?

You can stream the event straight from Apple's website or its YouTube channel.

CNET will be covering the event live, as always, with real-time news, insight and analysis.

What tone can I expect from Apple?

Apple's digital events are fast-paced and slickly produced. WWDC can also get a bit nerdy and silly at times, with Apple making groan-worthy jokes about its wacky marketing team coming up with names for its software.

Correction, June 6: The start times in the UK and Australia have been fixed.