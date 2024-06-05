Apple's Weather iOS App Was Down, Now Back Up for Some

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac users checking the weather earlier Wednesday may have seen something strange pop up on their forecast: "Weather unavailable." For over an hour, Apple's Weather app that comes bundled with those products wasn't showing anything, before the service was restored without explanation.

It's unclear what caused the Weather app outage, though it didn't last long. The problems began around noon Pacific Time, and users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express bewilderment, wondering if it was the service or their devices malfunctioning.

The issues were cleared up a little over an hour later, when many users once again saw full functionality restored.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment by time of publication, though its System Status support page still shows Weather as suffering an outage.

Apps going down is rare these days, but previous issues have centered on the service provider for the apps themselves. Apple experienced a similarly brief yet widespread outage in 2022 among many of its apps including Apple Books, Podcasts, the Mac App Store, Apple Card and, yes, Weather. While today's outage was far more limited in scope to just Weather, it lasted a similar amount of time.

Other tech companies have suffered outages among their services in recent years. In 2020, Google Drive suffered a service disruption for a little under 2 hours. That same year, a mass Amazon Web Services outage affected web accounts and apps for services from Flickr, Adobe Spark and Roku, among others.