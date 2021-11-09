Apple's Tim Cook owns cryptocurrencies, but won't take them as payment for products yet

Apple

There's a joke among tech reporters that Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency world have become so ubiquitous in the tech world that whenever there's news on nearly any product, crypto is a part of it somehow.

The latest example came by way of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said he's been interested in crypto "a while" and that he considers it "reasonable" to own "as part of a diversified portfolio." Cook, who's estimated by Forbes to be worth more than $1.4 billion, didn't say which crypto coins he owns.

Cook was speaking at the New York Times Dealbook summit going on this week, answering questions about privacy, the App Store and Tesla.

Speaking further on crypto issues, Cook also demurred when asked if Apple would begin integrating crypto into Apple Pay, only responding that "there are other things that we are definitely looking at" without going into detail.

Cook also said he doesn't foresee Apple accepting the digital currency to pay for its goods in the near term, nor does he expect Apple to buy crypto with its cash reserves. "I don't think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto," he said.

"The most important thing for us is the security and privacy of the iPhone," he said. "You'll see more changes in the future."