Apples new iPhone MagSafe Wallet has Find My built in

It's like having an AirTag built in, so you'll be notified if your wallet gets separated from your phone.

The MagSafe Wallet, announced at Apple's virtual fall event, has Find My built in. 

At it's virtual fall event on Tuesday, Apple announced new products like the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, a revamped iPad and iPad Mini, as well as iOS 15 (coming Sept. 20). The tech giant also announced new accessories and extras like the iPhone MagSafe Wallet with Find My built in. This means you'll be notified of your wallet's last known location if it gets separated from your phone, according to Apple

The wallet features built-in magnets that attach to the back of your iPhone or to a MagSafe phone case. The wallet -- made from tanned and finished European leather -- supports up to three cards and is shielded to protect your credit cards as well. 

The MagSafe Wallet costs $59 on Apple's website and comes in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight and Wisteria. The wallet is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. 

Apple improved upon its Find My technology in April by allowing its Find My app to locate lost items made by third-party companies. The following month, the tech giant released AirTags -- tracking tiles that you can clip one of the small devices onto keys, a bag or whatever using a separate keychain. The tag can be used without the keychain as well and slipped into a wallet or bag. 

Since the new MagSafe Wallet essentially has an AirTag embedded, it could mean Apple is open to experimenting with more products that embed the technology -- either making the products or approving designs from partners. CNET reached out to Apple, and we'll update when we hear back.

