Apple's MagSafe iPhone Battery Pack Charges Faster After Latest Update

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack's charging speed got a boost with its latest firmware update Wednesday. The update makes the iPhone accessory leap to 7.5-watt charging on the go from its original 5-watt capability, Apple said in a support page.

The version 2.7 firmware update begins automatically after you attach your battery pack to your iPhone, but this method "can take about one week," according to Apple.

If you want to download it more quickly, the company suggests using a Mac or iPad. You can use a Lightning-to-USB cable to connect the devices, and the update should only take 5 minutes.

The update was previously reported by 9to5Mac.

Now playing: Watch this: We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple's $99 (£99, AU$139) MagSafe Battery Pack is one of many magnetic accessories that work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines. The officially designated MagSafe accessories, such as this battery pack, are often more expensive than third-party models but include features like faster charging speeds. However, there are also lots of cheaper magnetic accessories that aren't "MagSafe" but can still take advantage of the magnets for stick-on accessories like docks, wireless chargers and wallets.

Read more: Best MagSafe and Magnetic iPhone Accessories for 2022