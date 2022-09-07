Apple's iPhone 14 Will Cost You As Much As the iPhone 13

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 or $899, depending on which model you get, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.

Read more: Apple Event Live Blog

The cost of the iPhone 14 starts at $799 -- the same price as the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the cost of the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. For context, the price of the first iPhone was $399 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, and both came with a two-year contract with AT&T.

For more on Apple's latest event, check out the latest on the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2.

This story is being updated.