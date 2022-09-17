Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.
That Dynamic Island provides context from apps (sports scores, music playback information, etc.) around the 14 Pro's screen cutout, which replaces the notch seen on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and earlier iPhone models. Both iPhone 14 Pro phones are also Apple's first to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an always-on display and Apple's new A16 Bionic chip.
However, many of the iPhone 14 Pro features have been available on Android phones for years, such as the always-on display and having main cameras with 50 megapixels and up. While it's great to see the iPhone 14 Pro phones step up to match those Android features, several rival phones have progressed even farther at the $1,000-plus price point.
Samsung's $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance, includes a 108-megapixel main camera along with an S Pen stylus. Google and OnePlus, meanwhile, include specs that are quite comparable to the two iPhone Pro models but undercut Apple's phones on price. Both the Pixel 6 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro start at $899. Google's Pixel 6 also includes exclusive software features like the Magic Eraser for removing people or items from photos. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro's highlight is its hardware, with 65W fast charging along with features found on other flagships, such as a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
To help compare Apple's highest end iPhone 14 Pro phones against similar phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus, we've put together this specs chart so you can directly check out the differences between the phones.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs. 14 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. OnePlus 10 Pro
|
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED, 2,556x1,179 pixels
|6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED, 2,796x1,290 pixels
|6.8-inch AMOLED (1,440x3,088 pixels)
|6.7-inch LTPO OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels; 10-120Hz
|6.7-inch AMOLED display; 3,216x1,440 pixels; 120Hz
|Pixel density
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|505 ppi
|512 ppi
|525 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 in.
|6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in.
|6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in.
|6.5 x 3.0 x 0.4 in.
|6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm
|77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm
|163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm
|163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|7.27 oz.; 206g
|8.47 oz.; 240g
|229g
|7.41 oz.; 210g
|7.09 oz.; 201g
|Mobile software
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Camera
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto)
|48-megapixel (wide), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|40-megapixel
|11-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|Video capture
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
|4K
|4K 30 fps, 60 fps (rear), 4K 30 fps (front)
|4K at 60 fps
|Processor
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM/Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|8GB + 128GB ; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB; 12GB + 1TB
|12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB
|8/128GB (US) 12/256GB (UK)
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery/Charger
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback
|5,000 mAh (45W wired charger)
|5,003 mAh
|5,000 mAh (65W bundled charger)
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|In-display
|Under display
|In-display
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|Dynamic Island; always-on display; 5G-enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (eSIM only in US)
|Dynamic Island; always-on display; 5G-enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (eSIM only in US)
|5G (mmWave/sub-6), bundled S Pen, 100x Space Zoom (digital), 10x optical zoom, 47W charging support
|5G sub-6 and mmWave support, Wi-Fi 6E, Ultra-wideband, 30W fast charging, Magic Eraser, Motion mode, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Cinematic Pan, 5 years OS and security updates, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back)
|5G, 120Hz display, 65W fast charging (80W in the UK), IP68 water resistance (on T-Mobile variants only)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)
|$1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
|$1,200 (8GB + 128GB)
|$899 (128GB)
|$899
|Price (GBP)
|£1,099 (128GB)
|£1,199 (128GB)
|£1,149 (8GB + 128GB)
|£849 (128GB)
|£799
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,749 (128GB)
|AU$1,899 (128GB)
|AU$1,499 (8GB + 128GB)
|AU$1,299 (128GB)
|TBA