Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.

That Dynamic Island provides context from apps (sports scores, music playback information, etc.) around the 14 Pro's screen cutout, which replaces the notch seen on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and earlier iPhone models. Both iPhone 14 Pro phones are also Apple's first to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an always-on display and Apple's new A16 Bionic chip.

However, many of the iPhone 14 Pro features have been available on Android phones for years, such as the always-on display and having main cameras with 50 megapixels and up. While it's great to see the iPhone 14 Pro phones step up to match those Android features, several rival phones have progressed even farther at the $1,000-plus price point.

Samsung's $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance, includes a 108-megapixel main camera along with an S Pen stylus. Google and OnePlus, meanwhile, include specs that are quite comparable to the two iPhone Pro models but undercut Apple's phones on price. Both the Pixel 6 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro start at $899. Google's Pixel 6 also includes exclusive software features like the Magic Eraser for removing people or items from photos. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro's highlight is its hardware, with 65W fast charging along with features found on other flagships, such as a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

To help compare Apple's highest end iPhone 14 Pro phones against similar phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus, we've put together this specs chart so you can directly check out the differences between the phones.