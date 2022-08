Apple's iPhone 14 Is Coming Soon. But, Will It Cost More?

Apple's Far Out launch event is scheduled for Sept. 7. This means that the iPhone 14's arrival is likely just a week and a half away. But with a slew of upgrades expected to come alongside the new iPhone, how much will it cost?

The successor to the 2021 iPhone 13 is expected to sport a notchless display, a 48-megapixel camera on the high-end models and a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max option, if the leaks and rumors are to be believed.

All of this may come at a price increase to the tune of $100, according to a prediction from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, as reported on Ped30. This is in line with forecasts previously shared by analysts with The Sun, which suggested that Apple's entire supply chain is seeing price increases. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Apple didn't make any price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but those two generations of iPhones are also fairly similar. It's reasonable to think that bigger upgrades could come with higher prices. But Apple may keep the price the same to remain competitive with Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google's Pixel 6 line.

Apple usually releases its new iPhones in September shortly after unveiling them, although some new size options have launched later than usual in years past. Apple supplier Foxconn is said to have gone on a hiring spree to prepare for the launch, according to the South China Morning Post.

Apple iPhone 14 price: What to expect

There hasn't been any official word iPhone 14's price yet, and Apple never provides public information about its future products before it announces them. That means the only clue we have is the iPhone 13's pricing structure, shown below.

Apple iPhone 13 US pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone 13 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Apple maintained a similar pricing structure for the iPhone in 2020 and 2021, so there's a chance it might continue to do so in 2022. However, rumors that Apple could scrap the iPhone Mini and replace it with another cheaper version of the 6.7-inch iPhone complicates things a bit. That's according to reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) and Nikkei Asian Review.

That new addition to the lineup is said to be a larger version of the iPhone 14, likely to be called the iPhone 14 Max. If Apple keeps the same $800 price for the standard iPhone, it seems reasonable that the iPhone 14 Max could cost $900. That would put it right in between the $1,000 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,100 iPhone 14 Pro Max, assuming the iPhone 14 is priced similarly to the iPhone 13.

But reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that this so-called iPhone 14 Max will cost less than $900, according to 9to5Mac, suggesting Apple might change up its pricing strategy. Apple has reshuffled its pricing before to stay competitive: 2019's iPhone 11 was notable for its $699 starting price that undercut the previous year's iPhone XR by $50.

Here's what the iPhone 14's pricing could look like across models based on the iPhone 13's price structure.

Apple iPhone 14 rumored US pricing (based on iPhone 13)

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 14 Max $899 $999 $1,199 N/A iPhone 14 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

For more, check out all the iPhone 14 rumors we've heard so far, including design changes and release date. You can also take a look at CNET's iPhone 14 wish list.