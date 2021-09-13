Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to come with 1TB of storage, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Two models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, will be available with the option of 1 terabyte of storage for the first time, according to a recent investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported Sunday by 9to5Mac. The new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut this week at Apple's next 2021 event.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will reportedly be offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options as well; 512GB was the previous maximum. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will also come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options, the report says, doing away with the 64GB storage option previously offered for the iPhone 12.

Apple's new iPhone is expected to be unveiled at the company's "California streaming" event on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST).

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors

The new iPhone is rumored to show off a collection of new upgrades. This includes an updated design with a narrower notch, new camera features such as a video version of portrait mode and a higher-quality video recording option called ProRes, a faster processor and the addition of an LTPO screen, according to the latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Kuo predicts, we could also see the AirPods 3 on Tuesday at the Apple event. Previous rumors suggested we could see the Apple Watch 7 as well.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.