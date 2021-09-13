Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to come in 1TB of storage, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Two models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, will be available in 1TB storage options, according to a recent investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported Sunday by 9to5Mac.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will reportedly be offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options, as well. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will also come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options, the report says, doing away with the 64GB storage option previously offered for the iPhone 12.

Apple's new iPhone is expected to be unveiled at the company's upcoming "California streaming" event on Tuesday Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

The new iPhone is rumored to show off a collection of new upgrades. This includes an updated design with a narrower notch, new camera features such as a video version of Portrait mode and a higher quality video recording option called ProRes, a faster processor, and the addition of a LTPO screen, according to the latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Kuo predicts we could also see the AirPods 3 on Tuesday at the upcoming Apple event. Previous rumors suggested we could see the Apple Watch 7 as well.

