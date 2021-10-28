Apple's iPhone 13 drives revenue surge, but it's still held back by supply chain woes

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's iPhone sales jumped nearly 47% as consumers snatched up the new iPhone 13 ahead of an expected holiday shopping crunch expected to be impacted by the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions, which has disrupted businesses across the globe. But the company could have reported even better sales if not for the limited number of products it was able to make and ship to customers.

The three months of Apple's fiscal fourth quarter included the launch of its new $399 Apple Watch Series 7, updated $329 entry-level iPad, and newly redesigned $499 iPad Mini. The biggest release though was the iPhone 13 series of phones, starting at $699.

The company said it tallied $38.8 billion in iPhone sales, up from $26.4 billion the same time a year earlier. Some of that can be attributed to quirks of the calendar. Apple released its iPhone 12 last year a few weeks later than usual, and as a result, its iPhone sales took a hit. This year, Apple stuck to its typical schedule of releasing new iPhones in September.

All told, Apple said it notched profits of $20.5 billion, up 62% from the same last year. That translates to $1.24 per share in profit, off $83.36 billion in overall revenue, which itself was up more than 28% from the $64.7 billion reported last year. But it was below average analyst estimates, which were $1.24 per share in profits on nearly $84.9 billion in revenue, according to surveys published by Yahoo Finance.

"We had a very strong performance despite larger than expected supply constraints, which we estimate to be around $6 billion," Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton in an interview. "The supply constraints were driven by the industry wide chip shortages that have been talked about a lot, and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia."

Apple CFO Luca Maestri told the Wall Street Journal in a separate interview that he expects supply constraints to continue throughout the holidays.

Cook's expected to discuss more details about the company's results on a conference call with analysts later Thursday.

Apple's stock closed regular trading up 2.5% to $152.57 per share. The stock's risen nearly 18% so far this year, valuing the company at more than $2.5 trillion.

Apple's financial disclosures add to a growing tapestry of information about world economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic upended what turned out to be fragile supply chains around the globe when it ripped through manufacturing and shipping hubs at the beginning of last year. Now, as the holiday shopping season begins, questions remain about potential supply shortages.

In response, large retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Amazon and even Macy's have begun rolling out early Black Friday deals even before Halloween in an effort to draw people out to shop now.

As for Apple, many of its newly launched products are already on back-order, with the company quoting shipping times into November and December.