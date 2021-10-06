Apple's iOS 15.1 developer beta 3 adds ProRes to the iPhone 13 Pro

Patrick Holland/CNET

On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers. If you are an iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max owner, the update adds ProRes video recording to the native Camera app and a new toggle to turn on and off automatic macro photos. Previous iOS 15.1 betas included the ability to add immunization cards, like for COVID-19 vaccinations, to the Wallet app and the ability to use SharePlay.

ProRes video was first announced at Apple's September event for the iPhone 13, iPad Mini and Apple Watch series 7. The Pro models of the iPhone 13 can record and edit ProRes videos. The advantage is that the video files are optimized for editing apps like Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro. ProRes video on the iPhone is 10-bit which allows for more leeway when color grading.

The addition of an on/off switch for macro photos is welcomed. Currently anytime you get close (roughly 5 inches or closer) to a subject the iPhone automatically switches from the wide angle camera to the ultrawide camera. It crops-in on the ultrawide to match framing. For most situations this works well. But it can be tricky to prevent your iPhone swapping cameras back-and-forth when you want to get as close as possible to your subject and take a photo using the main camera. The toggle lets you disable the automatic macro feature completely.

