Apple's First Mixed-Reality Headset May Sport New M2 Processor

Apple's first mixed-reality headset could come with the company's flagship M2 processor, just one of the "deluge" of new products the company is expected to unveil in the next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Sunday.

The M2, unveiled in June, features redesigned central processing units and a significant memory increase, which would provide a significant boost to the much-rumored headset over the previous M1 chip.

The much-rumored headset incorporating both virtual and augmented reality environments is expected to provide a boon to the gaming industry. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier week that the headset -- expected to be announced in January 2023 -- would be the most complicated product Apple has designed yet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been vocal about his excitement about AR. Earlier this week, he explained that the tech industry is still in the "very early innings" of this technology's possibilities.

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities we've seen in this space, and sort of stay tuned and you'll see what we have to offer," Cook told China Daily.

Other products Gurman expects to debut in the next 12 months include four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch variations, several Macs with M2 and M3 chips, iPads, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, a fresh HomePod, and an upgraded Apple TV.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Apple AR, VR Headset Rumors: WWDC, Release Rumors, M1 Chip and More