Apple to Begin AI Training for Students This Fall at Developer Academy

The Apple Developer Academy, which has a presence across six countries, will begin a dedicated curriculum on artificial intelligence starting this fall, Apple announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Apple revealed in early June a suite of new AI tools and features, called Apple Intelligence, which are set to make their way into iPhone, iPads and Macs, in the coming months. The iPhone maker's recent push into AI comes after rivals including Samsung and Google debuted AI features for their own devices in an AI arms race that was catalyzed following ChatGPT's viral success in late 2022.

"At Apple, we see coding as a universal language and believe in empowering developers, creators and entrepreneurs across the world with tools and technologies that will allow them to create phenomenal experiences," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "With the introduction of a curriculum dedicated to AI and other new technologies, we're excited to see what students will build to share with their communities and the world."

Apple says the new AI curriculum is custom-built and will teach students how to build, train and deploy machine learning models across Apple devices. It'll also teach the fundamentals of AI technologies and frameworks. Apple says students will learn from guided curriculum and project-based assignments with assistance from hundreds of mentors and more than 12,000 academy alumni worldwide.

At WWDC, Apple introduced new technologies and APIs, which Apple says will empower students to to build projects and apps that enhance Apple's ecosystem. This includes Xcode 16, Apple's latest version of its integrated development environment for building apps, which it says now offers better code suggestions as you type.

Apple's Developer Academy opened its doors to an inaugural class in Detroit in October 2021. Apple

Apple opened its newest developer academy in the South East Asian country of Bali, Indonesia in April. But the Cupertino-based company counts a total of eight Developer Academies, across six countries globally, including its first US academy in Detroit. The iPhone maker says its educational program, which offers a full and free curriculum, is targeted towards future professional developers whom are keen on contributing to the iOS app ecosystem

The new AI curriculum will be available to Apple Developer Academy students and alumni in Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the United States starting this fall.

Apple invests significantly into its developer community for several reasons, including revenue creation for both developers Apple via its App Store. It aims to foster a thriving developer community, which plays a crucial role in creating a vibrant ecosytem around Apple's products.