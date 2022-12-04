Apple's AR/VR Headset May Face Shipping Delay

Mass shipments of Apple's upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset, expected to be released next year, may be delayed until the second half of 2023 due to unspecified "software-related issues," according to a information shared Sunday by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Shipments of the much-rumored AR/VR headset are still expected to begin in the first half of the year, but not at the same volume previously predicted, Kuo wrote in a series of tweets.
Kuo had previously reported that the iPhone maker was looking to ship 1.5 million units of the face-mounted device in 2023 at a price of up to $2,000. Kuo reported in August that Apple was expected to announce its headset during a January 2023 event and that the company has already presented the device to board members.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple's first headset is expected to be pricey: a rumor last year suggested the company's first VR headset would be "far more expensive" than other VR products that come in under $900 -- though it's unclear if it would be more exorbitantly priced that the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro.