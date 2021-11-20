Apple's AirPods Pro will drop to their lowest price ever on Monday. Here's how much you'll save

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Public service announcement: If you buy Apple's AirPods Pro before Monday, you're paying too much. That's because Walmart has already announced that the AirPods Pro will be on sale for $159 starting Nov. 22. That's when the retailer's big Black Friday sale kicks off. To confirm, it's the lowest price we've seen to date. We anticipate these will sell out quickly, and we want to make sure it's on your radar.

While clicking on this link won't take you to the $159 price yet, bookmark this article, so you're able to get to these AirPods once the sale is live. This new price is and . Even better, this appears to be the 2021 version of the headphones that includes the MagSafe case. Amazon and other retailers may match the price -- we'll need to see when the sale starts at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Monday (four hours earlier for Walmart Plus members).

Are the AirPods Pro still worth buying two years after their release? Check out our review, and see how they compare to the new AirPods 3.

If that price is still too rich for your blood, note that Best Buy will have the new . That's $50 off the list price, and a new all-time low for that 2021 model as well.