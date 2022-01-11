OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches in China SpaceX's wild launch and catch tower At-home COVID tests: Where to find them Netflix's Kanye West film trilogy Bob's Burgers Movie trailer Best Wordle memes
Apple's $19 Polishing Cloth is back in stock, but you'll have to act quickly

The first batch of these sold out fast.

If you weren't lucky enough to get one the first time around, here's another chance for you to score one of Apple's silliest products to date. Apple released its polishing cloth in October and since then it's been nearly impossible to get your hands on one. Who would have thought this $19 polishing cloth would be so popular, right? Well, it has been, and it's back in stock for a limited time.

Apple Polishing Cloth
We know, it's a bit much to wrap your head around. This is a $19 polishing cloth that's made of a soft, nonabrasive material and is designed to clean any Apple display from your iPhone to Mac screens. If you're tired of dealing with a display that's covered in finger prints and dust, you may want one of these to clean things up and make it look new like the day you first got it.