Apple WatchOS 10: Can Your Apple Watch Support It?

Apple made many announcements at its WWDC conference, including features coming in the new WatchOS 10. Here's what Apple Watches can take advantage.

Joseph_Kaminski.jpg
Joseph Kaminski Senior Associate Technology Editor / Reviews
When not juggling the dual demands of parenthood and playing basketball, Joseph is a life-long Manhattanite who can be found testing the latest tech in the CNET Labs and developing new benchmarks and testing methodologies.
Joseph Kaminski
screenshot-2023-06-05-at-2-10-35-pm.png
Apple WWDC23

WWDC 2023's keynote has come to a close, but not without Apple introducing WatchOS 10, the latest software update to Apple's smartwatch platform. 

Apple's WatchOS revolutionized what's possible with wrist-worn devices. With each iteration of the Apple Watch, the company has seamlessly integrated cutting-edge technology into an elegant design and, of course, added new capabilities along the way.

screenshot-2023-06-05-at-2-19-58-pm.png
Apple WWDC23

This operating system update brings many new features, but naturally, you'll need the right hardware to use them. Here's the list of Apple Watch models expected to support WatchOS 10:

  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE (2020)
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch SE (2022)
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Ultra

An iPhone XS or later running iOS 17 is required for installation.

The public beta for WatchOS 10 is expected in July, with the final release in the fall of 2023.

You can check out our WWDC 2023 collection for more details on everything Apple announced. 