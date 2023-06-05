Apple WatchOS 10: Can Your Apple Watch Support It?

WWDC 2023's keynote has come to a close, but not without Apple introducing WatchOS 10, the latest software update to Apple's smartwatch platform.

Apple's WatchOS revolutionized what's possible with wrist-worn devices. With each iteration of the Apple Watch, the company has seamlessly integrated cutting-edge technology into an elegant design and, of course, added new capabilities along the way.

Apple WWDC23

This operating system update brings many new features, but naturally, you'll need the right hardware to use them. Here's the list of Apple Watch models expected to support WatchOS 10:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE (2020)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

An iPhone XS or later running iOS 17 is required for installation.

The public beta for WatchOS 10 is expected in July, with the final release in the fall of 2023.

You can check out our WWDC 2023 collection for more details on everything Apple announced.