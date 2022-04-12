Apple Watch Won't Add Blood Pressure Monitoring Until 2024, Report Says

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple Watches won't be getting a blood pressure monitor until at least 2024, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Its long-rumored updated sensor and software are designed to determine if you have high blood pressure, but apparently struggled to give accurate readings during testing.

The company is also working on adding blood sugar monitoring to its smartwatches, according to Bloomberg, but that feature is several years off.

Apple made health and fitness one of the Apple Watch's key elements. In 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 introduced a sensor that can measure blood oxygen level and added Fitness Plus, a subscription service offering workout routines and more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be unveiled this fall.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.