Apple Watch Series 8 Rumors: Fever Detection, Low-Power Mode

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive this fall alongside the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2. If the rumors turn out to be true, Apple's next smartwatch could have a temperature sensor, a fresh size option and a new model tailored for use during extreme sports.

The Series 7, which Apple unveiled alongside the iPhone 13 lineup in September, didn't receive many significant changes apart from its enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. The Series 8 may follow a similar route. Bloomberg reports the Series 8's hardware is generally expected to be similar to that of the Series 7, aside from the addition of a temperature sensor.

We'll know for sure once Apple announces its next smartwatch. Until then, current Apple Watch owners can expect to get new software features when WatchOS 9 debuts this fall.

Health: Apple Watch Series 8 may debut a temperature sensor

Years before the pandemic, Apple already held long-term health ambitions for its popular wrist accessory, with CEO Tim Cook describing health as Apple's "greatest contribution to mankind." And according to reports by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, Apple may further those ambitions with the addition of a temperature sensor in the Apple Watch Series 8.

The temperature-sensing feature could bring new fertility planning tools to Apple's smartwatch, according to the reports. A more recent Bloomberg report suggests the Series 8 may be able to detect fevers. But that doesn't mean you should expect to get a specific temperature reading like you would when using a standard thermometer. Instead, Bloomberg says it will likely be able to tell whether you might have a fever and would recommend using a dedicated thermometer or consulting a doctor.

There are also a number of other health features in Apple's pipeline, according to the reports, though such tools are said to still be in development. They include glucose monitoring, a tool that alerts users if their blood oxygen level drops, sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring, according to the Journal and Bloomberg. But these features are expected to be far off and likely won't appear in the Apple Watch for years. Bloomberg reported that the blood pressure tool wouldn't be ready until 2024 at the earliest.

The blood pressure tech would work by using sensors to measure the speed of the wave a heartbeat sends through a person's arteries, reports the Journal. Unlike traditional blood pressure monitoring cuffs, which are usually strapped around the upper arm, it wouldn't provide baseline systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements. Instead, it would tell you how your blood pressure is trending, the report said. Samsung has previously incorporated a similar blood pressure feature in the Galaxy Watch 4, which is available in some countries and regions like South Korea and Europe, where it's received regulatory approval.

Design: Apple Watch Series 8 may get a new size

By and large, the overall aesthetic of the Apple Watch has remained virtually unchanged since the original one made waves back in 2015. But rumors suggest Apple may add another new Apple Watch size after enlarging the display of the Series 7. According to posts on Twitter by display analyst Ross Young, a third size of the Apple Watch may come to fruition this year. Bloomberg also says there's been some internal discussion about the Series 8 getting an updated display, but it's unclear if that means its size would change.

A new model: The rugged Apple Watch

According to Gurman, Apple is mulling launching a watch "with a rugged casing" and a rubberized exterior designed for use in more extreme conditions than day-to-day wear. Apple is reportedly targeting athletes, hikers and people who'd generally use it in extreme environments. It will have the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch but better protection and impact-resistance, says Bloomberg. Apple is expected to launch the rugged Apple Watch in 2022, meaning we might see it this fall alongside the Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE.

Performance: Similar to the Series 7

Apple isn't planning on making major changes to the Series 8's performance, according to Bloomberg. The Series 8's processor reportedly has the same specifications as the Series 7's chip, which already shares many similarities with the Series 6's chip. Apple is saving a more significant processor update for next year's Apple Watch, Bloomberg reports.

The decision to essentially keep the same processor for three Apple Watch generations is significant. It suggests the Apple Watch has matured to the point where year-over-year performance changes aren't very dramatic. Instead, the biggest areas where the Apple Watch is showing signs of growth involve health tracking and new software features, as Apple has shown with WatchOS 9.

Battery life: A new low-power mode

Since the Series 8 is expected to have a processor that's similar to the Series 7's, I'd expect battery life to remain the same, too. But the Series 8 might get a different update aimed at extending battery life: a new low-power mode. Bloomberg previously reported that WatchOS 9 would include a new low-power mode that would allow the watch to run certain apps and features while conserving battery life. That feature didn't make it into Apple's latest software update, but a more recent Bloomberg report suggests that it could arrive as an exclusive for Apple's next-generation smartwatch.

