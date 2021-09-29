Apple Watch Series 7: Release date, price and all the other questions we still have

screenshot/Apple

Apple gave us a preview of the Apple Watch Series 7's more durable design, larger screen and new colors during its iPhone 13 launch event on Sept. 14. While we know a lot of the high-level upgrades, we still don't know exactly when it will be released or what processor it will run on.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, just like last year's Series 6. International pricing wasn't clarified, but if it matches the current Series 6 pricing it would be £379 and AU$599. Based on what we know, the Series 7 seems like a modest upgrade compared to its predecessor that could be ideal for first-time buyers or those upgrading from an older watch.

Here's a look at some of the details we still haven't learned about the Apple Watch Series 7.

Read more: The Apple Watch Series 7's best new features and how you'll use them

When is the Apple Watch Series 7's exact release date?

The biggest question surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7 is when you'll be able to buy it. Apple said it will be available later this fall, suggesting it'll arrive in time for the holiday shopping season. But it hasn't provided any more specific details beyond that.

Apple typically releases new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch in September, but it's made some exceptions to that routine in recent years. Last year's iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, launched in November. The iPhone X also debuted in November back when it launched in 2017.

Read more: Is buying an iPhone 13 worth it? Let's compare the last five years of Apple's iPhones

What's the pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7's stainless steel and titanium models?

We know the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and we heard a lot about the new color options for the aluminum versions during Apple's Sept. 14 event. But we don't know much else about what pricing will look like across the entire Apple Watch Series 7 lineup.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also begins at $399, so it's likely that the Series 7 will follow the same pricing structure. The more premium finishes typically drive up the price significantly. The 40-millimeter Apple Watch Series 6 in a stainless steel casing with both GPS and cellular currently costs $700 through Apple, for example, while the company is selling the titanium model for $800.

We do know that the stainless steel version of the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in silver, graphite and gold, while the titanium edition will come in natural and space black.

What's the Apple Watch Series 7's processor?

Much like the iPhone, Apple's new smartwatches typically get a new processor each year. However, Apple didn't make any mention of the Series 7's processor or performance during its Sept. 14 event. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith said on Twitter that he found evidence showing Series 7 runs on the same processor as the Series 6 in Apple's development program Xcode, as 9to5Mac reported. But the company has yet to provide any confirmation.

Will the Apple Watch Series 7's always-on screen be brighter outdoors, too?

We know the Apple Watch Series 7 should have an always-on display that's 70% brighter indoors when the wrist is down. But I'm curious about whether we'll see any improvements outdoors as well, especially since increased brightness could be particularly useful in direct sunlight. Apple hasn't discussed any other details regarding improvements it's made to the always-on display, so we may have to wait until we try the watch to see for ourselves.

Read more: iPhone 13 review: Familiarity is part of the phone's charm

What's the size and resolution of the Apple Watch Series 7's new screen?

The Apple Watch Series 7's screen is larger, but exactly how big is it? Apple says it's about 20% larger than the Series 6's screen and more than 50% roomier than the Series 3's display.

Still, we don't know the exact display area just yet. For context, the 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 has a 759 square mm display area with a resolution of 324 by 394. The 44mm Series 6 measures 977 square mm with a 368 by 448 resolution.

How much storage is in the Apple Watch Series 7?

Apple also has yet to reveal how much storage space is in its newest smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 5 and later all have 32GB of onboard storage, so it seems plausible that the Series 7 will have the same capacity.

How many watch faces will be optimized for the Apple Watch Series 7's larger screen?

Apple is making some changes to the Apple Watch Series 7's software to take advantage of its bigger screen and that includes updated watch faces. The company said new versions of the Modular Duo and Contour watch faces will be available on the Series 7, but it's unclear if Apple has plans to similarly tailor other watch faces as well.

The new Contour face animates when you raise your wrist and will push the dial out to the edge, while the Modular face displays more information in its complications.

We likely won't have these answers until closer to the Apple Watch Series 7's launch, but here's how it compares to the Series 6 based on what we currently know.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 6 Size and display 41mm/45mm, always-on screen that's about 20% larger 40mm/44mm, always-on screen Durability IP6X dust resistance, water resistant up to 50 meters Water resistant up to 50 meters Health Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart rate sensor, ECG app Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart rate sensor, ECG app Safety features Emergency SOS, updated fall detection for workout-specific events Emergency SOS, updated fall detection for workout-specific events (with WatchOS 8 update) Battery life (estimated) Up to 18 hours with 33% faster charging Up to 18 hours Software WatchOS 8 WatchOS 8 (via update) Starting price $399 $399 Colors Midnight, starlight, green, blue, red (aluminum) Silver, space gray, gold, blue red (aluminum)

For more, check out how the Apple Watch Series 6 stacks up against the Watch SE and Watch Series 3. You can also take a look at all the details about WatchOS 8 and iOS 15.