Apple Watch Series 7 drops to all-time low thanks to Green Monday deals

This is the lowest it's sold for, so don't miss out.

Lexy Savvides/CNET
Whether you're holiday shopping, upgrading your fitness tracker or you're a fan of all things Apple, news of the latest deal on the company's brand new smartwatch will be music to your ears. A major price drop on the Apple Watch Series 7 has just brought the cost of this device to an all-time low. 

Debuting in September of this year, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $400 from the Apple Store. Right now, however, the Series 7 is on sale at Amazon for $349. While the Series 7 won't be a big change from the Series 6, it does have a handful of upgrades that stand out. 

The smartwatch has a bigger screen this time around, which means it's able to fit more text and increase the size of its buttons, making the interface easier to use. It also features better durability, resistant to water, dust and cracking. Apple's S7 is the first smartwatch from the company to have a full QWERTY keyboard and it also charges faster than its predecessor. 

With Apple WatchOS 8 having so many updates and Apple Fitness Plus subscriptions offering streaming workouts, the Series 7 offers a lot of advantages in a smartwatch and in a fitness tracker. Snagging the newest tech at this all-time low price should be a no-brainer if you have an older Apple Watch, but read Lisa Eadicicco's full review to help decide if upgrading to the Series 7 is right for you.

The Series 7 is the newest model Apple Watch, and was selected for a CNET Editors' Choice Award for November 2021. It has a larger display with better durability, and it charges faster than older models. While the Series 7 is similar to the Series 6 Apple Watch, the upgrades will impress anyone with an older model.

