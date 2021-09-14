Apple Watch Series 7: All models coming this Fall

Deal Savings Price





There's a new Apple Watch on the way, and like so many before it the best way to get yours on launch day is to preorder. The latest Apple Watch, dubbed Series 7, boasts a larder display with more durable frame and IP6X dust resistance. It will also feature faster charging for those who want to use the Apple Watch for sleep tracking, so you can charge it while you're in the shower and know you have enough battery to make it through the day.

All you really need to do is decide which Apple Watch is for you, and get ready to place your preorder so it's on your doorstep when it ships later this Fall.

Apple While it's frequently seen as the "base model" Apple Watch, it's also the version with the most colors available. And with Apple's promise that Series 7 is the most durable Watch to date there's an even lower chance the softer metal would take any serious damage during your ownership of it. It's also nice that anyone upgrading from a previous Apple Watch to this new model can bring their favorite strap with them to this new Apple Watch. The Aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Product (RED), Midnight (Black), Starlight (Silver), Green and Blue.

Apple Watch Series 7 - Stainless Steel If Apple is promising an even more durable body with the Aluminum model, why pay extra for the Stainless Steel body? This upgrade is actually more than a status symbol. Stainless Steel is considerably more durable than aluminum, so if you work or play harder than most this design will keep you from developing scratches on the body long term. It's a must-have option for people who want an Apple Watch but need something a little sturdier than the average user, on top of looking very nice while it's on your wrist in more formal settings. The Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Silver, Graphite, and Gold color variants.

Apple Watch Series 7 - Titanium Apple While it's true that Titanium is stronger and conducts heat better than Stainless Steel, so it is technically possible for the Titanium body of the Appel Watch to survive more damage and run slightly cooler than its counterparts, the differences would be almost undetectable on something this size. Instead, you get the Titanium body Apple Watch because it looks like nothing else, and feel like you have a classic timepiece on your wrist. But if the technical benefits help you justify the added cost, go for it. The Titanium Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Natural and Space Black colors.

Apple While the physical body and internal mechanics are all exactly the same as the Aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 listed above, the Nike Edition features one of several custom Nike-themed fitness bands and access to fitness software and watch faces exclusive to this model in partnership with Nike. So if the Apple Watch is all about fitness for you and you love Nike products, this is the one to get. The Nike Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Silver and Space Grey colors.