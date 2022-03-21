Apple Watch Series 3 Rumored to Be Discontinued This Year

Sarah Tew/CNET

After being on the market for nearly five years, the Apple Watch Series 3 is rumored to be discontinued later this year. According to a Monday tweet from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Series 3 will meet its end of life in the fall because it may not meet the requirements of the upcoming WatchOS.

Apple typically unveils a new version of its WatchOS in June at WWDC. This year, WatchOS 9 is expected. The company is also rumored to be working on three new Apple Watch models to follow last year's Apple Watch Series 7. This is said to include the Apple Watch Series 8, a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a rugged version of the Apple Watch fit for sports.

