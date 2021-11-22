Apple Watch SE drops to lowest Black Friday deal price ever: $219

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Apple Watch SE is one of the most eagerly anticipated Apple Black Friday deals of 2021 -- and it's at its lowest ever starting price of $219 at select retailers. Best Buy announced its official Black Friday sale earlier today, and the big-box retailer already delivered the -- and on price.

The Apple Watch SE usually starts at $279 ( ), and the previous low we've seen was $229 during Black Friday last year. This is the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we expect to see in 2021.

There are a few different color options available in both the Apple Watch SE 40mm and 44mm sizes, but some of the configurations are already sold out at Best Buy. The base $219 price is for the smaller 40mm size; if you prefer the 44mm you can grab one for $249. With the Apple Watch SE, you get a larger display, like the Series 5 and 6, without the always-on aspect. You still get most of the same great health-related features, activity tracking and of course notifications right on your wrist.

While we know that the Apple Watch Series 3 will be down to $109 at Walmart next week, the Apple Watch SE is a much better long-term purchase. There are newer competing watches that work with iOS and Android, have modern features that the Series 3 does not have, like an always-on display, and will likely get continued support for years. That last point is of considerable note, since there's no guarantee that the Series 3 will see the inevitable next WatchOS version (probably WatchOS 9) after already receiving four years of support. So be sure to grab an Apple Watch SE now before they sell out.