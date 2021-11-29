Want the Apple Watch SE for its best Cyber Monday price? This might be your last chance

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Shopping for a new smartwatch? If you're eyeballing the Apple Watch SE, make sure to snag it before Cyber Monday sales end. The Apple Watch SE has been on sale throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, but it's already gone back up in price at some retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. However, you can still get it at a $60 discount at Target, bringing the price down to just $220 from $280 for the GPS-only model with an aluminum case.

The Apple Watch SE is also still on sale at Amazon, but Target's deal is a bigger discount. is selling the watch for $239, which is a $40 price cut compared to Target's $60 discount.

The Apple Watch SE doesn't have the Series 7's more advanced features like an always-on display or the ability to take an ECG from the wrist. But it's a great choice for those who just want the Apple Watch's core functionality, such as text and call notifications, exercise tracking, Apple Pay support and Siri access.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has also been on sale throughout Black Friday, but we recommend avoiding it because it's now four years old and has become difficult to update. It also comes with a smaller screen than the SE and doesn't support all of Apple's new watch features.