Apple Watch Rumored to Get Major Redesign for Its 10-Year Anniversary

The Apple Watch Series 9 has yet to be announced, but we're already hearing rumors about Apple's plan for its 10th anniversary edition. That watch, which could be called the Apple Watch X, will come in 2024 or 2025 with a brand new design and some major improvements, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The Apple Watch X may reportedly come with a brighter microLED display and a new sensor to monitor blood pressure, a feature that's been in the works for several years. Apple continues to expand the health features available on the Apple Watch, including ECG, high and low heart-rate alerts, fall detection, a blood oxygen sensor and a temperature sensor. Currently, the Apple Watch can't measure your blood pressure alone but can pair with other devices for monitoring.

Apple is also reportedly working on developing a new way to attach the wristbands to the device. The current bands slide into the side of the watch and lock in place. For the Watch X, Apple is exploring magnetic attachments to secure a wristband, which would free up space inside the watch chassis for a bigger battery, according to Bloomberg.

Apple will likely announce its next smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, alongside the expected iPhone 15 at an event next month, which is rumored to take place on Sept. 12.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be more minor update, and we could see some of the specs from the Apple Watch Ultra -- like its dedicated action button -- make their way down to the regular Apple Watch. The Series 9 is also rumored to come with a sensor to continually monitor glucose levels, though recent reports cast some doubt on the sensor making its debut this year.