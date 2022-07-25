MCU Phase 5 Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps
Tech Mobile

Apple Watch 'Pro' Rumored to Feature Bigger Display, Body Temperature Sensor

The high-end smartwatch is said to usher in Apple's first major redesign since 2018.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with a white strap.
The rumored Apple Watch "Pro" is expected to be the successor to the Apple Watch Series 7, shown above. 
Lexy Savvides/CNET

Apple is expected to unveil three new versions of its smartwatch this fall. This includes the new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8 and a high-end model, called the Apple Watch "Pro." The latter will feature a major redesign, longer battery life and a body temperature sensor, among other upgrades, according to a Sunday report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

Gurman says that the high-end Apple Watch's screen will be 7% larger than the standard model and sport a fresh design that is an "evolution of the current rectangular shape" without being circular. The Apple Watch "Pro" is also rumored to feature a more durable titanium body. 

As for health features, the high-end Apple Watch is said to have a body temperature sensor. A previous report from Bloomberg suggests the sensor will be able to detect fevers and tell you when to check with a dedicated thermometer or consult a doctor. 

The Apple Watch "Pro" may offer longer battery life, as well. Gurman suggests the high-end Apple Watch will support multiple day uses on a single charge through a new low-power mode. 

Apple has yet to announce a release date for its upcoming Apple Watch, but rumors point to a fall launch alongside the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Read more