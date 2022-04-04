Apple Watch Deal: Save $69 on All Series 7 Models Today Only at Amazon

Chris Parker/CNET

Because Apple almost never drops the price on its own products, even older Apple devices can be difficult to find at a discount. Deals on current models are even more rare and don't come around often at all. This is what makes Amazon's offer a standout that you won't want to miss.

Today only, Amazon is offering $69 off on nearly every configuration of the Apple Watch Series 7, the latest model released last October. This offer officially expires at 2:59 a.m. ET tonight, but based on other Apple Watch deals we've seen, there's a good chance that several models will sell out well before then. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price, especially if you have a size or color preference.

We've seen occasional dips in price on specific colors and configurations of the Series 7, but this Apple Watch deal at Amazon offers $69 off nearly every model and variant. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two different sizes, and right now you can grab any color variant of the smaller , or the larger , only about $10 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. And for an extra $100, both sizes are as well.

As the most advanced Apple Watch to date, the Series 7 packs a ton of features into its sleek, compact package. With a thinner bezel, it has nearly 20% more screen area than the previous Series 6, and is more durable too, with IP6X dust-resistance and water resistance up to 50 meters. It also has tons of great health metrics and monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and an ECG function. Plus, it allows you to check calls and texts, stream music and more, right from your wrist.

CNET's Lisa Eadicicco awarded the Watch Series 7 an Editors' Choice, lauding its larger screen, QWERTY keyboard, faster charging and improved durability. Read her full Apple Watch Series 7 review here.