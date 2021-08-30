Apple Watch 7 to get a size bump with larger screens and flat-edge design, report says

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The Series 7 Apple Watch will reportedly feature a slightly larger display with a flat-edge design. The Apple Watch 7 will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, according to a Sunday report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Since the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2017, the case sizes for the tech giant's smartwatch have come in 40mm and 44mm options.

The size boost was previously rumored by a leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo and by MacRumors last week.

Due to the increased size, Gurman speculates Apple will bundle a collection of updated watch faces, including a new Infograph Modular face. The Apple Watch 7 is also expected to get a faster processor and possible new health features like a body-temperature sensor, the report says.

The smartwatch could make an appearance at a rumored September Apple event alongside the iPhone 13 and AirPods 3.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.