Apple Watch 7 to get a size bump with larger screens and flat-edge design, report says

The Apple Watch 7 will reportedly come in 41-millimeter and 45 millimeter sizes.

apple-watch-6.png

The Apple Watch 7 could get a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 6, shown above. 

 Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Apple's Series 7 Apple Watch will reportedly feature a slightly larger display with a flat-edge design. The Apple Watch 7 will come in 41-millimeter and 45 millimeter sizes, according to a Sunday report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Since the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2017, the case sizes for the tech giant's smartwatch have come in 40mm and 44mm options. 

The size boost was previously rumored by a leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo, and reported on by MacRumors last week. The user who shared the information goes by UnclePan, and has a history of leaking information about Apple products. 

Due to the increased size, Gurman speculates Apple will bundle a collection of updated watch faces, including a new Infograph Modular face. The Apple Watch 7 is also expected to get a faster processor and possible new health features like a body-temperature sensor, the report says. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. 