Apple Watch 7 production issues resolved ahead of iPhone event, report says

Apple Event

The Apple Watch 7 is back on track for a September launch after the company resolved reported production issues, according to MacRumors, which cited analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That clears the way for its rumored reveal during Apple's iPhone 13 event on Sept. 14.

The manufacturing difficulties were linked to fitting all of the smartwatch's new components together and a lamination technique used to bring the display closer to the glass, according to Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

