Apple Watch 7 preorders start Oct. 8

Apple

Apple on Monday said people will be able to preorder its new Apple Watch Series 7 on Friday, with the new smartwatch landing in stores on Oct. 15.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and features a larger display with thinner bezels, a faster-charging battery and a more crack-resistant front crystal. There are also new colors for the aluminum case: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red.

Apple unveiled its latest smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, a refreshed iPad Mini and a new entry-level iPad at its September event.

Other features that Apple Watch Series 7 is getting include a QWERTY keyboard and a brighter always-on mode. Apple on Monday also called out that the Series 7 will have " two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device."

Apple said people who buy the Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) at the Apple Store on online at apple.com will get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.