Apple unveils the iPhone 13 Pro at its biggest event of the year

Screenshot/CNET

Apple Event

Apple just unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro, its new high-end smartphone meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro. The announcement came during Apple's annual product launch event on Tuesday, where it also announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called it "the most Pro iPhone ever" during Tuesday's event.

The iPhone 13 runs on Apple's 15 Bionic processor, comes with longer battery life, and features a redesigned TrueDepth camera system that's 20% smaller than the notch on previous iPhones. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also come with more advanced camera features like Apple's new Cinematic Mode. This feature holds focus on the subject and automatically transfers it in real time.

Apple launched its first iPhone Pro model in 2019 with the iPhone 11 Pro. It was positioned as a pricier alternative to the entry level iPhone for those willing to pay for more sophisticated cameras, a better screen and extra storage.

The biggest difference between the standard iPhone and the Pro models usually comes down to the camera. The iPhone 12 Pro, for example, includes wide, ultra-wide and telephoto camera lenses, while the iPhone 12 only has two camera lenses: wide and ultra-wide.

Last year's iPhone 12 Pro was also the first iPhone to come with a LiDAR sensor, which measures depth by detecting how long it takes for light to reflect back from an object. That sensor boosts performance in augmented reality apps and enables Night mode portrait photos.

Apple's fall launch -- which is virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- tends to be the company's most important of the year. It's when the company announces new iPhones, which represent about half its revenue. While the iPhone remains Apple's biggest moneymaker, the company also has been expanding its software and services efforts. In the past couple of years, its new offerings have included a $5-per-month Apple TV Plus entertainment package and a $10-per-month Apple Fitness Plus workout service.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.