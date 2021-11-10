Apple unveils new subscription service aimed at small businesses

Getty

Apple is working on a new service, built for small businesses with up to 500 employees.

Apple Business Essentials will include iCloud storage, Apple support and device management among other offerings, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

"Apple Business Essentials is designed to help streamline every step of employee device management within a small business — from setup, onboarding, and upgrading, to accessing fast service and prioritized support, all while keeping data backed up and secure, so companies can focus on running their business," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of enterprise and education marketing, said in a statement.

There will be three customizable plans for the service, starting at $2.99 per person and encompassing up to three devices and up to 2TB of secure iCloud storage. Apple Business Essentials is still in beta but will be available in 2022.