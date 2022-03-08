Apple

During Apple's Peek Performance virtual product launch event, the tech giant teased a new Apple Arcade game. A short clip of social racing game Gear.Club Stradale appeared when Apple showed off the new iPhone SE ($429).

Gear.Club Stradale lets you and up to five friends race each other in style luxury vehicles from Bugatti, Porsche and McLaren across stunning Italian landscapes. Create a new club or join and participate in club races and events, upgrade your car, expand your Tuscan villa and make yourself known in the racing world. As your reputation grows, you'll be able to buy new cars, collect rewards and hang out with friends in a shared showroom.

Eden Games, the studio behind Gear.Club Stradale, tweeted the news after the Apple Event.

We are proud to reveal our partnership with Apple. Gear Club Stradale, is coming soon exclusively on Apple Arcade. #GearClubStradale

Pre-order: https://t.co/WF8pfaIdyj pic.twitter.com/dabDVfJV4D — Eden Games (@EdenGames) March 8, 2022

It's not clear when Gear.Club Stradale will join Apple Arcade's catalog of over 230 games. If you want to try out Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. After the trial period, Apple Arcade is $5 a month or $60 annually.